Michael W. Forberger, 86, of Heilwood, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, with the comfort of his family.
A son of John and Edna (Van Scoyoc) Forberger, he was born in December 1934.
Michael honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956, being a veteran of the Korean War. After 30 years, he retired as the supervisor of transmission and distribution for Penelec. He also served on the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority for 36 years as board member/chairman. Michael most enjoyed time spent with family, golfing and being outdoors.
He is survived by two sons, Michael C. Forberger and wife Donna G. and Timothy A. Forberger and wife Kristy D.; and three grandchildren, Michael, Chase and Paige Forberger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn E. (Davidson) Forberger; eight brothers, Thomas, John, Patrick, Edward, James, Harry, George and Joseph Forberger; and two sisters, Anna Nalisnick and Eleanor Zeglen.
Friends will be received Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Duffalo officiating. A private interment will be held in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made in memory of Michael to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.