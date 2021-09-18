Michael W. Holiday

Michael William Holiday, 62, of Pittsburgh, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Michael graduated from Homer-Center High School in 1976. He attended Carnegie Mellon University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. After working several years on grant projects at Pitt, he entered the private sector in the Pittsburgh area, where he remained until his death.
A son of Andrew and Caroline (Ruggeri) Holiday, Michael was born Jan. 6, 1959, in Indiana.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Rose Ann (Bill) Anderson and Zita (Joe) Bernabei; brother, Stephen “Jim” Holiday; nieces, Mary (Roger) Mull, Leslie (Kevin Monahan) Anderson and Diane (Bill) Irwin; nephews, Ronald (Jerri) Holiday, Daniel (Marcelle) Holiday and Jeremy (Jody) Holiday; several cousins; and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Stephen and Anna Holiday and Guiseppi and Rose Ruggeri; a brother, Joseph James Holiday; a niece, Barbara Ann Anderson; a nephew, William David Anderson Jr.; aunts, Mary Ruggeri, Virginia Ruggeri, Madeline Ruggeri, Josephine McDowell and Bertha Bertolino; uncles, Paul McDowell and Albert Bertolino; and sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Limrick) Holiday and Judy (Lowmaster) Holiday.
