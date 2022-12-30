Michelle Jacquelyne (Lightner) Miller, 50, of Dixonville, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the daughter of Miles and Barbara (Braughler) Lightner, born March 4, 1972, in Indiana.
Michelle’s greatest joy and pride were her children, A.J. and Aryanna, whom she loved to her last breath. She was an avid football fan, especially enjoying the Steelers and Penn State. She loved her dog, Ladybug.
She is survived by her children, Aaron Miller (A.J.) and Aryanna Miller; her mother, Barbara Lightner; brother Marty Lightner; aunt Margie Snavely and husband, Jay; aunt Marsha Georginna; cousins Shalonda Yackaboskey, Michael Snavely, Amanda Gibbons, Kevin Georgiana, Jessica Isenberg, Bobby Braughler and Time Braughler.
Michelle was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Jason Lightner; her father, Miles Lightner; grandparents Jack Braughler and Dorothy Boyer Braughler Caulfield, and Virginia Lightner and Leon Lightner; and stepfather Court Kitchen.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dixonville Wesleyan Church, Dixonville, with Michelle’s funeral service to follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor Paul Wallace Jr. as celebrant. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home is assisting the Miller family.
The family wishes memorial donation be made to McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.