Michelle L. Johnson

Michelle Lynn Johnson, 64, of Blairsville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Latrobe.
Michelle was a graduate of Blairsville High School. She attended the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, for many years. She also attended ICW Sheltered Work Shop & Living and Learning Center, Indiana, and Love & Light, Blairsville.
Michelle enjoyed meeting and talking to people, walking, listening to music, especially patriotic and gospel music, crafting, bingo, watching WWF wrestling, Blairsville sports events and just had a genuine love of life.
Surviving are her mother, Carol (Johnson) Lutz, Blairsville; aunt, Helen Rhodes, Blairsville; uncle, Howard Johnson, Blairsville; aunt, Georgiann Johnson, Indiana; and special cousin, David Rhodes, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, James C. Lutz; maternal grandparents, Julian and Louella (Newhouse) Johnson; and aunts and uncles, Betty Hutton, Eleanor Matson, David Johnson, Alice and Charles Starry, David Rhodes, and George Johnson and Sara Johnson.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Love & Light, c/o SS. Simon & Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717, or the Blairsville Historical Society, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.