Michelle L. (Legros) Skupaka, 50, Indiana, formerly of Cherry Tree and Northern Cambria, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born Jan. 12, 1970, in Spangler, she was the daughter of Ernest Legros and Beverly Chverchko.
She is survived by her children, Amber Legros, Elderton; Alexa Legros, wife of Sam Adams, Creekside; and Alleck Legros, at home.
Michelle loved spending time with her “grand-babies,” Destiney and Kurtis Roland, Brooklynn Adams and Nolyn Bower, who were the light of her life. She will also be sadly missed by her faithful dog, Bear-Bear. She was the sister of Ernie Legros, Laurie Buterbaugh, Donna Dwyer and Mary Barnes.
A graduate of Cambria-Rowe Business School, Michelle was strong and independent. She worked hard, formerly as an accountant and more recently in her own cleaning business.
Michelle attended Summit Church, Indiana, and enjoyed playing pool in the Legion Pool League.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., 1303 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria.