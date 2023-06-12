Michelle Lynn Richards was a caring and loving daughter, sister and friend. She left this world too soon on June 5, 2023, at the age of 52.
She was born to Harry and Ruth Richards on Jan. 17, 1971.
After graduating from United High School in 1989, Michelle, both professionally and personally, spent her life helping others in need of assistance, friendship and love. She was a selfless caregiver who put others in front of her own dreams and aspirations.
Michelle loved spending time with her friends, those on both two legs and four. She loved all dogs and often carried treats in her pockets “just in case” she would see a few of her furry friends. She was an unselfish and loving caregiver to her parents and friends and was quick to share a burden or support those she loved through difficult times.
She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, including hikes through the mountains and lakes, as well as ice cream with friends and family.
She is survived by her parents, Harry and Ruth Richards, and her brothers Steven and Jeffrey Richards.
Her passing leaves all who truly knew her longing for a little more time with a loving person who left this world too soon.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.