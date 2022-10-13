Mickey Nymick, 86, Homer City, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was the son of the late Steve and Anna (Bindas) Nymick, and was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in Lucernemines.
Mickey was a member of Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City, the Homer City-Center Township Food Bank and the Silver Sneakers Program at the YMCA.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served from 1954 until 1957 and was a member of the Homer City American Legion Post #493. Mickey was retired from Clark Metal Inc., Blairsville.
He is survived by his wife Helen; his three sons, Michael and his wife, Lynn, Robert and his wife, Lisa, and Brian and his wife, Jen; and his four grandchildren, Tory, Christy, Matthew, Stephen and his wife, Emily.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Ken and Mary Bender, Barbara Bender and Sylvia Bender; and numerous dear nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Steve Jr.; brothers-in-law Jim and John Bender; and in-laws John and Julia Bender.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Military services will be conducted by the Homer City American Legion Post #493.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, the Homer City-Center Township Food Bank, or a charity of your choice.
Please visit http://www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, or to make a memorial contribution to a charity in Mickey’s name.