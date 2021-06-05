Mike Beliak, 88, formerly of Brenizer, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Las Vegas.
He was born May 30, 1933, to Metro and Anna Beliak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; long-term partner Fred McMann; brothers John and Charles; sisters Mary Klabnik and Ann Pezzi; nephew Brian Beliak; and niece Susie David.
He is survived by nephews Clem Klabnik and Brad Beliak, and nieces Cynthia Patrick, Dodie Lloyd and Becky Beliak.
Mike worked at Torrance State Hospital and moved to Las Vegas with Fred after his retirement.
He was a gentle man and a talented artist. At Christmas, he would paint beautiful images on his sister Ann’s windows.
The family would like to thank his friends Jennifer and Pat for their great care and love. Forever grateful.