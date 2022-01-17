Mike Bertolino, 98, of West Lebanon, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Rose Haven Personal Care Home in Indiana.
Born in Whiskey Run on Jan. 31, 1923, he was a son of Gerome Bertolino and Mary A. (Terrana) Bertolino. Mike was only two weeks away from celebrating his 99th birthday.
Mike was a lifelong resident of West Lebanon. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Guadalcanal. When he returned home after the war, he drove truck for Esso and for Bertolino Brothers before becoming the West Lebanon postmaster, a position he held for many many years.
If there was ever an ambassador of West Lebanon, Mike was just that. He was a friendly and caring man who had a wonderful personality. He always informed his family and friends of the history from the area around West Lebanon. He may have also added a few stories here and there but Mike was never at a loss for words. He was a bright and shining presence who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was a member of the West Lebanon Fire Company for 40 years and was a member of the Church of God in West Lebanon. He also was a member of the Indiana American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Betty F. (Barnett) Bertolino, who died in 1985. He was also preceded by five brothers and two sisters, Joseph, Tony, Charles, Liberty and Salvatore Bertolino and Annie Tramontana and Vivian Pagano.
Mike is survived by his sister, Josephine Maudie, Homer City; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bertolino, Michigan; sister-in-law, Shirley Crittenden (Carl), Richardson, Texas; and brother-in-law, Robert McCullough (Dottie), Indiana. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Mike’s funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Thomas Burkett Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
The Bertolino family would like to thank the staff at Rose Haven Personal Care Home and Aseracare Hospice for the compassionate care they offered Mike over the last several months.
Memorial contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to West Lebanon Church of God: 150 Blackleggs Road, West Lebanon, PA 15783.
