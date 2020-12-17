Mike Goral, 95, Homer City, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, while at Indiana Square Personal Care Home.
The son of Fred and Ksenia (Charnezky) Goral, he was born June 28, 1925, in Homer City.
Mike was a veteran, having served during World War II in the Army, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Metal and European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars. He was self-employed as a logger and coal truck driver. Mike was also a member of the Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church of Homer City.
Surviving is his surrogate daughter, Stephanie Stabile; granddaughter, Tammy Perrington O’Dell; sister, Ann Willis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mike in death were his parents; wife, Catherine (Polchito) Goral; sisters, Katherine Tallant and Alice Denega; and brothers, Morris, John and Steve.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.