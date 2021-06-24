A memorial Liturgy followed by a Panachida will be celebrated Saturday at St. Mary’s, Homer City, at 11 a.m. for the repose of the soul of Mike Goral, 95, of Homer City, who fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 virus.
Mike was a veteran having served during WWII in the Army where he received the Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars.
Mike was a life-long member of St. Mary’s and our oldest parishioner.
He is sadly missed!
May God grant him Blessed Repose and Eternal Memory! Vincaja Jemu Pamjat!