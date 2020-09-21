Mike O’Sullivan, 32, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia, which he fought with courage and determination.
The son of Edward O’Sullivan and Cherie (Sisson) O’Neal, he was born June 8, 1988, in Latrobe.
Mike loved action and challenge in his abbreviated life, playing amateur hockey, racing motorcycles, repairing all things mechanical, second in command on his father’s Christmas tree farm, leading the local Cimarron office and being a take-charge guy in any situation. He and Paige were looking forward to soon beginning a life together.
He is survived by his father, Edward; his mother, Cherie (Rob) O’Neal; his sister, Sarah (Kevin) Griffith; nephew, Carter; niece, Grace; goddaughter and niece, Sadie; his brother, Steve; his fiancee and love of his life, Paige McCombie; and his grandparents, Jim (Jean) Sisson and Bill Kersten.
Mike was loved and admired by his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at the Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. As per CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Interment in St. Bernard Cemetery will follow.