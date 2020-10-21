Mildred A. “Millie” Swaynos, 92, Northern Cambria, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Born March 15, 1928, in Bakerton, she was the last surviving child of Michael and Anna (Olenchick) Nalisnick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Swaynos, who died June 8, 1986; brothers, Nick, John, Mike, Stanley, Wasco and Frank, and George “Foster” Nalisnick; and sisters, Kate Marsinko, Nancy Vanscavish, Mary Chlopik, Evelyn Fisanich and Helen Daniels.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula, wife of William Burba, Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Scott Burba and Missy (Burba) Marsh; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Marsh, Lexi Marsh and Myla Burba. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie retired from the Dietary Department of Miners Hospital and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Millie enjoyed trips to the casinos, her daily rounds to “sign up” at area clubs and was an avid bowler for many years. She was active in the community as a former chairwoman for the Democratic Party.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Northern Cambria, with Father Matthew Baum officiating. Committal will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.