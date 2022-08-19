Mildred Ann (Holmes) Dechman, 95, of Josephine, died at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, after a brief illness.
The daughter of Stephen and Anna (Popiesz) Halmes, she was born May 19, 1927, in Coral.
Mildred grew up in Coral and then moved to Josephine after marrying her husband, John. There, they raised their family and grew old together. Mildred was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
She is survived by her three children: Ann Marie, of Blairsville; John Jr., of Blairsville; and Theodore (Ted), of Josephine; siblings Dorothy Halmes, of Indiana, and William (Bill) Holmes and wife Marge, of Coral; sister-in-law Patricia (Pat) Halmes, of Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2019; and by siblings Joseph Holmes, Teresa Yancy, Agnes Vresilovic, Edward Halmes and John (Jack) Halmes.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral site, with the Rev. John A. Pavlik, OFM Cap, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Coral.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and aides of Indiana VNA Hospice for their support at this difficult time.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
