Mildred Emma “Louise” (Shupe) Hutton, 80, of Home, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Communities at Indian Haven.
A daughter of Clarence R. and Emma C. (McCausland) Shupe, she was born July 6, 1942, in Girty.
Louise was a 1963 graduate of Indiana High School. She was also a beauty school graduate. Louise retired from Marion Center High School where she had worked in the cafeteria for many years. She enjoyed painting and decorating ceramics, reading, baking, monthly lunches with friends and collecting bells.
She is survived by three children, Jackie Fairman, of McIntyre, Greg Hutton, of Monaca, and Chris Hutton and wife Stacey, of DuBois; eight grandchildren: Jady Bratu, Jared Hutton, Cody Fairman, Megan Hutton, Nikki Fairman, Jessica Major, Grace LaMoy and Emily Wiltrout; seven siblings: Roger Shupe (Glenda), George Shupe, Dwaine Shupe (Christine), Kenny “Louie” Shupe, Anthony Russo, Doug Shupe and Kathy Hefner; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Leland R. “Lee” Hutton; and four brothers: Lee Shupe, Bill Shupe, Fred Shupe and John Shupe.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery.
