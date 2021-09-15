Mildred J. McCreary, 67, of Woodbridge, Va., formerly of Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Virginia, due to COVID.
She was the daughter of James Ross and Iva Jane (Dull) McCreary, born Aug. 19, 1954, in Indiana.
Mildred worked for different companies as an analyst and made presentations all over the country. She loved to do crafts. Mildred was the treasurer of her homeowners association.
She is survived by one brother and one sister.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers.
All services will be private for the family. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the McCreary family.
