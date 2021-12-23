Mildred L. Bennett Ekis, of Strongstown, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lancaster.
The daughter of Warren D. and Eva L. (Hill) Bennett, she was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Strongstown.
Mrs. Ekis lived most of her life in the Strongstown area. She was an active life-long member of Strongstown United Methodist Church. She combined her talent of sewing with her compassion for charity work by making hundreds of beautiful comforters for donation to various organizations. In later years she and her daughter were weekly participants in the town’s local farmer’s market.
Mrs. Ekis is survived by three children, Kathy Coffman and husband David, of Lancaster; Carol Gima, of Lancaster; and David Ekis and wife Melissa, of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Stacie Duncan and husband James, Sara Dyson, David Coffman and wife Tanya, Matthew Gima, Shane Ekis and wife Sydney, Cyrus Gima, Dylan Ekis and Conner Ekis; and five great-grandchildren, Malachi Coffman, Logan Coffman, Kingston Coffman, Justin Duncan and Jaden Duncan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Ekis; daughter, Karen Ekis; grandson, Joshua Coffman; and sister, Viola Bennett Gunter.
The family kindly suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter (1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222).
Due to COVID-19 concerns, only a graveside service is planned at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pineland Cemetery, Strongstown.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.