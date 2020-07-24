Mildred M. Loveridge

Mildred Marie Loveridge, 89, of Dilltown, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at UPMC McGee-Women’s Hospital.
Born Jan. 19, 1931, in Ligonier, she was the last surviving child of George and Joanna Smyder. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Loveridge and sons, James E. Loveridge, Robert Loveridge and Jack Loveridge.
She is survived by her children, Susann Loveridge, Roger Loveridge, Bruce Loveridge and wife Janet, Beverly Zanavich and husband Keith, and Patricia Loveridge; as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mildred was a strong Christian woman of great faith who enjoyed reading scriptures and singing hymns. After her faith, the next important item in her life was her family who she taught how to love. Mildred also enjoyed the outdoors, her flowers, the birds and her big garden from which she would do a lot of canning. She was an excellent cook who never used a cook book and enjoyed hot and sour soup.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia Street, Armagh, where service will be held 11 a.m. Monday. (Due to COVID-19 only 25 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, face coverings and social distancing will be required.) Pastor Terry L. Reese will officiate. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valley Grace Brethren Church, PO Box 178, Armagh, PA 15920.
