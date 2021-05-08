Mildred “Mid” (Kantz) Goss, 98, of Hillsdale, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
A daughter of John Wilson and Elda G. (Spicher) Kantz, she was born Jan. 21, 1923, in Gipsy.
She was a graduate of Montgomery Township High School.
Mid loved serving the Lord. She was a long-time member of Purchase Line United Methodist (PLUM) Church, where she was active in many areas of the church. Her favorite pastime was quilting with the ladies at PLUM.
On Dec. 31, 1943, Mid married William E. “Junior” Goss and their family grew to include three children.
Mid was devoted to her family and selflessly cared for others ahead of herself. With great love and faithfulness, she dedicated herself to raising her children alone for many years following the death of her husband when he was only 36 years old. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Of all her cooking and baking talents, she will be most remembered for her delicious cinnamon rolls. Mid also derived great enjoyment from reading fine books.
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service as postmaster at LaJose.
Mid is survived by her three children: Marilyn Smith (Van), of Cherry Tree; Gary Goss (Amy), of Clymer; and Connie Wilcox (Robert), of Saegertown; her eight grandchildren: Corey V. Smith (Jennifer); Mindy G. Elwell (Michael); Stacey M. Bridgman (Matthew); April Shipley (Shane); Amber Frantz (Ryan); Victoria Dishong (Toby); Amanda Sovisky (Tom); and Kimberly Darke; her 17 great-grandchildren; her two sisters: Corrine Marion “Perk” Lamkie, of Georgia, and Dannene “Tip” Craig, of Michigan; her two sisters-in-law: Jane Nulph, of Glen Campbell, and Phyllis Spicher (William “Bill”), of Rossiter; and many nieces and nephews.
Mid was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, on Aug. 16, 1959; her siblings: Alma Louise “Skip” Elbell (Ralph), Beulah “Peg” May (Bob), Bernadine “Bernie” Lockard (Harry) and John “Dan” Kantz (Dorothy); her husband’s parents, Ernest and Bessie Goss; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Dorothy Armstrong (Clair), Eugene Goss (Theda), Roy L. “Red” Goss (Nancy) and Richard “Rick” Nulph.
Mid’s visitation and funeral service will be held at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 Highway East, Commodore, where viewing will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of the service by Pastors Paul Yarnal and Raymond Hill.
Interment will be at the Rowley Cemetery, Hillsdale.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mid’s guestbook and share a condolence message.