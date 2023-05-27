Mildred “Mid” Irene (Dunlap) Rethi, 66, of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home, with her loving daughter by her side.
The daughter of Wade and Cecelia “Tess” M. (Matthis) Dunlap, she was born on July 17, 1956, at Adrian Hospital in Punxsutawney.
Mid was a member of the second graduating class from the IUP Culinary School.
From 2000-2016, she was employed at the Indiana Hospital/IRMC Pantry restaurant as a cook and supervisor. Mid was also a volunteer with the IRMC Ladies Auxiliary.
She was known for her great kindness and impressive wit. Mid loved to cook for her family and friends. She was especially fond of her pet animals.
Mid is survived by her son, Ronald Rethi III, of Latrobe, and Hannah Rethi-Williamson (Neal), of Colerain, N.C.; her sister, Janet Moorhead, of Indiana; nephews: Brian Moorhead, of Massachusetts, and Scott Moorhead, of Indiana; and by her dear friends, who became her adopted family, Kim Bordess and Dave Brosko, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Joan Hainaut; and brother Dennis Dunlap.
At Mid’s request, there will not be a visitation or funeral service. A private interment took place at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Her family is thankful for the loving support of the VNA Hospice In appreciation, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice at 850 Hospital Road, #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Mid’s guestbook and share condolences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.