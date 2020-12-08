Mildred “Mille” Kozub Wright, 94, of Saltsburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Cambria Care Center in Ebensburg.
She was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Saltsburg (Conemaugh Township) and was the daughter of Michael and Rose Sudick Kozub.
Millie was an active member of Sons of Zebedee Lutheran Church in Saltsburg.
She enjoyed baking pizzelles and poppyseed cakes, especially at Christmas, canning vegetables from her husband Sam’s garden, taking walks and visiting with her many friends and family. Millie had a wonderful sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Kozub and his wife, Barbara, of South Dennis, Mass.; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Kozub and his wife, Kristen, of Drexel Hill; Scott Kozub and his wife, Melissa, of Brighton, Colo.; and Tracy Grello and her husband, Christopher, of Longmeadow, Mass.; six great-grandchildren, Ellise and Nathan Kozub, of Drexel Hill; Addison and Noah Kozub, of Brighton, Colo.; and Samuel and Tyler Grello, of Longmeadow, Mass.; and her brother, Daniel Kozub, of Elders Ridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel N. Wright; her brothers, Michael Kozub and Nicholas Kozub; and her sisters, Anna Mendaloff, Mary Plahs, Helen Zagrodnichek, Pearl Bankert, Julia Rumbaugh and Pauline Coleman.
All funeral arrangements are private and were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Interment will take place in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
