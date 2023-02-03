Mildred O. White, 90, Indiana (formerly of Canandaigua, N.Y.), passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born July 11, 1932, to Richard and Mildred (McDougall) Oliphant in Syracuse, N.Y. She retired from Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., and was a member of Zion Fellowship Church in Canandaigua. Mildred enjoyed attending Christian music concerts, collecting elephants, beating crossword puzzles, winning at Scrabble and watching “Wheel of Fortune.” She was an avid reader, who crocheted countless mismatched mittens and lopsided hats. She was bold and playful and authentic, with a sharp wit and an easy laugh.
Surviving are her children Robert (Eileen) Bulluck and Lorie (David) Young; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sons-in-law Arthur (Suzan) Marquis and Michael Randazzo; sisters-in-law Gail Oliphant and Violet (Leonard) Oliphant-Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; children Linda Marquis, Thomas Bulluck and Leslie Randazzo; brothers Richard and John Oliphant; a sister, Dolores (John) Van Arsdale.; a grandchild, Stacie Harwood; and great-grandchild Madison Hedrick.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com