Mildred V. “Peaches” (Gamble) Matviya, 97, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Barnes Place, Latrobe.
The daughter of Roy E. and Anna Mae (Kelly) Gamble, she was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Blairsville.
Mildred was a member of the SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville.
She graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1945, and during her high school years, she was a majorette.
She worked at WT Grant before she married Mickey. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, thrift store shopping, decorating her home for every holiday, reading and doing word search puzzles.
Surviving are two children, Patricia A. Benyo (John), of Latrobe, and Dr. Thomas Matviya (Mary Ann), of McKees Rocks; one grandchild, David Benyo (Christine), of Greensburg; one sister-in-law, Frances Gamble, of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Nicholas “Mickey” Matviya, on Nov. 7, 2009; two sisters, Jane Kaufman and Geraldine Horn; and two brothers, Robert Gamble and William Gamble.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at the SS Simon and Jude Church, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in the SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Barnes Place and Excela Hospice for their care given to Mildred.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
