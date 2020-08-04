Mildred Watkins Hopkins was born on May 10, 1936. At 84 years of age, she passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 26, 2020, after a lengthy battle with illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Watkins and Ruby Threat Watkins. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Hopkins Tyson; and siblings, Louise, Betty, Dorothy, Peggy, Barbara, Glen, Hester and Evelyn.
Mildred was born in Ernest and graduated from Indiana Area High School. Her continued education included graduating from Kate Estella Kotch LPN School in Pittsburgh and Phlebotomy school in Decatur, Ga. She worked in the field of nursing for a number of years. Mildred was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, wall papering and making renovations to her home. Her favorite desert was raisin filled cookies. She was a member of Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton, N.J. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace with God and the angels.
She leaves to mourn, Norman Hopkins, her husband of 63 years. From that union she is survived by daughters Brenda Hopkins, Sharon Williams, Darla Hopkins and Diane Hopkins; grandchildren, Christopher Hopkins, Sasha Hopkins, Gwendolyn Williams and Tasha Brailey; great-grandchildren, Ezra Williams-Thomas, Aiden Barriento, Idris Williams-Thomas, Christopher Hopkins Jr. and Chelsea Hopkins; and siblings, Manny Watkins and Gloria Lango. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and special friends, Ms. Lawson, Ann Deny and Donny Jones.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A homegoing service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. As per CDC requirements, masks and social distancing are required.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.