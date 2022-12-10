Miles A. Bolvin

Miles Arthur Bolvin, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born on April 11, 1938, in Spangler, and was the son of Walter and Mildred (Bowser) Bolvin.
Miles served his country in the United States Army.
Retired, Miles worked as a United Mine Worker and had retired from BethEnergy in Ebensburg.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. Miles enjoyed antiquing and going to auctions. If there was a deal to be made, Miles was the man for the job. In his later years, when he wasn’t able to shop as much, he enjoyed playing scratch-off lottery tickets.
Miles is survived by his four children: Dan Bolvin and his wife, Caroline, of Disputanta, Va., Dave Bolvin and his wife, Song Hui, of Elizabethtown, Ky., Ken Bolvin and his wife, Kristin, of Punxsutawney, and Heather Bolvin, of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandchildren: Joshua and Shannon Bolvin and Strider and Maxwell Bolvin; a brother, Floyd Bolvin, of Northern Cambria; Miles’ long time companion, Julie Pickup, and her four children: Edward Fontanese, of Emigh, Blaine Fontanese, of Commodore, Gregory Fontanese, of Kiowa, Colo., and Julie Cable, of Saltsburg.
Miles was preceded in death by his parents; wife Beverly (McWilliams) Bolvin in 1978; and a brother, Jim Bolvin.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shumaker Funeral Home Inc. Punxsutawney. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Doug Wolfe officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Jefferson County Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Citizens Cemetery, Cherry Tree.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.