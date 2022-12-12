Millie Cochran, 97, of Homer City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Communities at Indiana Haven.
Born Jan. 29, 1925, in Brush Valley Township, she was the daughter of Robert Jefferson and Clara Mae McCormick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by these brothers and sisters, Edward McCormick, Fannie Lowther, Clyde McCormick and Edna Campbell.
She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Art Cochran, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie enjoyed gardening, her flowers, watching the birds at the feeders and all the other wildlife in their property and country living. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. She was a member of Homer City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Brush Valley Grange.
At graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Cemetery, 1354 Bethel Cemetery Road, New Florence, where she will be interred.
Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
