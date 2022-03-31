Milton R. Higley, 82, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
A son of Frank and Rena (Cleveland) Higley, he was born Aug. 12, 1939, in Blossburg, Tioga County.
Mr. Higley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 37 years of service. Following his retirement, Milt loved to hunt, fish and do woodworking. He was a member of First Christian Church. Milt loved his church and his family. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 339 in Hopewell, N.J. Milt was the kind of guy that everybody who knew him loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty Higley; his stepchildren, Michael Graven, of Newport, N.C.; John Jackson, of Pennington, N.J.; and Jason Jackson and wife Kristy, of Pennington, N.J.; sisters, Laura Ferris and Louise Niles; four grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Aaron Jackson, Charlotte Jackson, Lauren Graven and Michael Graven; a great-grandson, Cameron Jackson; and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Helen, Arlene, Edith, Albert and Horace.
There is no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with the arrangements.
A special thank you to Debbie, our 365 Hospice nurse, the staff at Communities at Indian Haven and Dr. Joseph Lamantia for their kindness and special care of Milt.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722 or First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.