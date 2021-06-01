Minerva J. Cox

Minerva Jane Willforth Cox (Stoner), 77, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of John and Jennie (Bryner) Willforth, she was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Derry Township.
Jane was a graduate of Derry High School, Class of 1961 and was a member of Hillside United Methodist Church.
She was retired from Chestnut Ridge Foam after 28 years of service. She enjoyed working outside in her yard, being with her grandchildren, and riding with her husband on his motorcycle.
Jane is survived by her husband of eight years, Larry D. Stoner, of Blairsville; two daughters, Nina (Ron) Wissinger and Nancy (Robert) Camilli; five stepchildren, Sharon (Ron) Friend, William D. Cox Jr., Diane Stone, Robert (Sally) Cox, and Terri Cox; three grandchildren, Holly Chesla, Cameron Willforth and Cody Thompson; 10 step-grandchildren, Tina Uphold, Jamie Haase, William D. Cox III, Connie Campbell, Ann Sanchez, April Stone, Ernie Stone, Joshua Boltzer, Brandon Woodly and C.J. Rice; 27 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John F. Willforth and his wife, Fay.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William D. Cox Sr.; a son, Brian D. Willforth; a stepson, Kenneth F. Cox; two brothers and their wives, James E. (Laura) Willforth and George R. (Tania) Willforth; and her companion and best little friend, her dog Cuddles.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Lola Turnbull, officiating. Please use your thoughtful discretion with regard to current CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home.
Private interment will be at Coles Cemetery, Derry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside United Methodist Church, 279 Old Route 217, Derry, PA 15627.
