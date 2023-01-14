Miriam Barnes Brennan, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, with her devoted daughter Suzy and son-in-law Manuel by her side.
Miriam led a remarkable life. One month shy of 101, her solid values were cultivated while growing up in Huntsville, Ala. She succeeded as a professional woman long before it was the norm, battling overwhelming health issues and overcoming adversity late in life.
Miriam was preceded in death by her parents; and by Patrick, her husband of 55 years; as well as sisters Annetta Martinson and Roshelle Walker; beloved nephews Douglas Claude Martinson and Patrick Martinson; and 5-year-old niece Karol Martinson.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Susan Rivas (Manuel) and Patricia Bidwell (David); and grandchildren Jeffrey Perkins (Anita Colon), Patrick Rivas, Kevin Rivas and Caitlin Bidwell (Patrick Fitzgerald).
Miriam wishes to be remembered for her love of children and great concern for abused and murdered children.
In lieu of flowers, she requested that memorials be sent to The National Children’s Advocacy Center, 210 Pratt Ave. N.E., Huntsville, AL 35801
For a complete obituary, view landmarkfuneralhome.com.