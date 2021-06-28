Miriam Louise (Cochran) Bowser, 65, of Homer City, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Eugene C. and Marjorie L. (Crusan) Cochran, she was born May 30, 1956, in Indiana.
Mrs. Bowser graduated from Blairsville High School and formerly attended the Black Lick Free Methodist Church.
She enjoyed baking, crocheting and crafts and loved her dogs, Dukette, Brittany, Leo and Snowman.
Surviving are two sons, Ray A. Bowser Jr. (Jennifer), of Black Lick, and Jason R. Bowser, of Homer City; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Cloe, Robert, Jason and Kaylie; two brothers, Floyd E. Cochran, of Black Lick, and Randy E. Cochran, of Blairsville; and a sister, Shirley A. McAdams, of Black Lick.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ray A. Bowser Sr. on Dec. 17, 2014.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Fred W. Craig officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.