Miriam R. Stewart

Miriam Ruth (Sauers) Stewart, 94, of Brush Valley, completed her journey home when she died peacefully at her home in Brush Valley, on Monday, June 7, 2021.
She was born in 1927 in Armagh to William Charles and Myrtle (Wadsworth) Sauers.
Miriam was a homemaker and lived her life, from age 2, in Brush Valley Township.
She was a member of Brush Valley United Methodist Church where she was active in the church choir, the Women’s Society, a Sunday School teacher and helped making apple butter.
Miriam loved to bake, cook, garden, quilt and sew. Everyone enjoyed her peanut butter pies.
Surviving are five children, Carol (Bert) Moore, New Brighton; Kim (Cory) Chambers, Glenford, Ohio; Mark (Mona) Stewart, Brush Valley; Kevin (Susan) Stewart, Evergreen, Colo.; and Lance Stewart, Brush Valley. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chris Moore, Gavin, Aaron and Colin Stewart; her great-grandson, Aidan Oneto; and her sister, Edna Lentz, Honeybrook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Melvin Stewart (2016); sisters, Jenny Catherine Sauers, Edith Pruner and Geraldine Conrad; and an infant brother and sister.
The family wishes to thank VNA Hospice and caregiver Barb Windows for their compassionate care.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home in Indiana. An additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday followed by a celebration of life service at Brush Valley United Methodist Church, 200 Valley View Road, Homer City, with the Rev. Mark Griffith officiating. Interment will follow at Brush Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Miriam’s honor to the Brush Valley United Methodist Women, 200 Valley View Road, Homer City, PA 15748.