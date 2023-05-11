Mitsuko “Mitzi” (Ikehara) Hullenbaugh, 89, of Blairsville, formerly of Black Lick, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
The daughter of Taru and Kama (Tobaru) Ikehara, she was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Naha, Okinawa, Japan.
Mitzi graduated from Yomitan High School in 1952.
Above all, she was a homemaker, but throughout her life, she worked at many personal care homes in the area as a caregiver.
She was a member of Black Lick United Methodist Church, of Black Lick, the Susanna Circle of her church and she attended the Chestnut Hills Senior Center.
Surviving are five children: Kenneth A. Hullenbaugh (Kathleen), of Blairsville, Robert R. Hullenbaugh, of State College, George M. Hullenbaugh (Jamie), of Pensacola, Fla., Daniel Hullenbaugh, of Indiana, and Karen J. Diro (Abiyu) of Chantilly, Va.; 11 grandchildren: Kenneth A. Hullenbaugh (Rebecca), Lisa Hullenbaugh (Nelson), George M. Hullenbaugh II, Nathaniel Hullenbaugh, Samuel Hullenbaugh, Gretchen Hullenbaugh, Alaura King (Josh), Catherine Hullenbaugh, Danelle Wilt Emiko Diro and Sofia Diro; and one great granddaughter, Ophelia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years whom she married July 10, 1962, William A. Hullenbaugh; a brother, Shigeo; and two sisters, Toyoko and Kiyoko.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
