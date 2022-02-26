Monday funerals Feb 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MECHLING, William G. “Bill,” 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana (Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana)STRASISER, Aletta A., 2 p.m., Deaner Funeral Home, Stoystown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monday Funeral Home Funeral Aletta A. Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Pushing through the pain DEAR ABBY: Mom-friends take different paths in providing for kids Community church announcements A full look at 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition' at the Franklin Institute: Incendio or Riddikulus? Living room trends offer endless inspiration It's Happening Here Review: Everyone's a suspect in 'The Paris Apartment' Gretchen's table: A garlicky tofu stir-fry that brings the heat See all Obituaries Michael A. Berzansky 55 min ago William G. 'Bill' Mechling 1 hr ago Mark A. Plivelic 1 hr ago John C. Shope 1 hr ago Aletta A. Strasiser 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShaun E. ThomasKatrina E. SmithRichard C. PoppPaisley B. ElliottKenneth 'Shooter' D. DoakLate DeathConnie E. ZagurskieMatthew D. CowieRobert E. FettermanTimothy A. Lutton Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView