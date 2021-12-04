Obits floral 04

DUFF, William T. “Bill,” 11 a.m., Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo

MOCK, Philip, 11 a.m., Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Newfane, N.Y.

SHUSTER, Elmer G. “Bud,” noon, Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana

Tags