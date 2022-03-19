Monday funerals Mar 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKIN, Glenna J., 1 p.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, IndianaSIMPSON, Geraldine “Gerry,” 11 a.m., Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Glenna J. Monday Funeral Indiana Gerry Kenneth A. Stuart Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Jealousy leads to cracks in trio's relationships 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Between panic and paradise Community church announcements Warrants alleged in latest phone scam More brush fire activity reported Preview: Here's what co-op is like in 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' It's Happening Here Have your own fish fry at home See all Obituaries Josephine A. Calabrese 2 hrs ago Harry J. Custer Jr. 2 hrs ago Glenna J. Elkin 2 hrs ago William 'Bill' E. McCoy 2 hrs ago Theodore 'Terry' J. Tatone 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTimothy A. AultNew coaches highlight personnel movesElaine M. BagleyLate DeathsAdam S. SinclairLate deathsHarold R. LockardDonald C. GibsonJerry J. NesbitTHE WAY WE SEE IT: Casino could be a crowd magnet Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView