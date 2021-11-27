HUEY, Joseph G., 10 a.m., Sunset Memory Garden
Funeral Home, Kokomo, Ind.
McCOMBIE, Wilfred J., 11 a.m., Cross Cut Church, Hastings, (Moriconi Funeral Home, Northern Cambria)
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: November 27, 2021 @ 3:21 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.