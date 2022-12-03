Monday Funerals Dec 3, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRIBBS, Joanne L. (Windows), 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville SHERBAUGH, James Ronald “Freckles,” 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monday Joanne L. James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Freckle James Ronald Funeral Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Hand-feeding birds at Blue Spruce Park reaches 10-year anniversary Smith, Shapira, Mash among those on Shapiro's transition team Today in History Biden avoids rail strike with new deal, but not everyone is happy Senior centers set weekly schedule U.S. hiring stays strong, complicating Fed's inflation fight Millennial Money: 4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year Frommer’s 15 best places to travel in 2023 See all Obituaries Joanne L. (Windows) Cribbs 4 min ago James Ronald 'Freckles' Sherbaugh Sr. 9 min ago Max 'Eugene' Widdowson 14 min ago Sunday's Funeral 19 min ago Monday Funerals 24 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDEAR ABBY: Husband merely a bystander as wife goes off the railsMultiple departments called to Indiana Borough fireFrugality on the fun meter of lifeBranden “Boog” David GromleyRodney Morgan CampbellCivil lawsuit dismissed in fiery 2020 Airport Road crashLate DeathsWilliam J. FilipovichBasement fire ravages Center Twp. homePeyton Myers - Teen of the Week brought to you by Rosebud Mining Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView