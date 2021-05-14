Zias, John “Smiley,” 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
Monday's Funerals (For May 17)
PAT CLOONAN
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Millennial Money: A flashy credit card may not fit you best
- Flames engulf cargo ship's remains off US coast; no injuries
- Belugas finally arrive at Mystic Aquarium after legal battle
- Philadelphia now says MOVE victims' remains weren't cremated
- Bryant hits 2-run homer, Cubs outlast Detroit 4-2
- Kyle Connor score twice, Jets beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in finale
- Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson
- Frazier rallies Pirates past Giants 3-2 in 11 innings
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Saltsburg group files lawsuit against reconfiguration
- CAMPAIGN 2021: Crowded field vying for seats on Indiana school board
- Doak trial moves to federal court
- Joseph P. Mack
- CAMPAIGN 2021: Race for Blairsville-Saltsburg school board contested in one region
- Late death
- Prewitt C. Duncan
- Brenda S. Pompelia
- Late deaths
- Police Log
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.