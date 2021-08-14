BERTIG, Ellio L., 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Coral Site, Coral, (Bowser Funeral Home and
Cremation Services, Homer City)
GRIEGGS, Inez C., 11 a.m., St. Leo Catholic Church, Ridgway, (Thompson Funeral Home, Ridgway)
LUKEHART, Melvin “Ed” E., 11 a.m., Crooked Creek
Baptist Church Cemetery, Chambersville,
(Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
SHAFFER, Gloria F., 11 a.m., Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence
STIPCAK, Ann B., 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Coral Site, Coral, (Bowser Funeral Home and
Cremation Services, Homer City)
TRIMBLE, Flora “Sis” E., 11 a.m., Robinson-Lytle- Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana