Monday's Funerals Nov 13, 2021

JANOCHA, John F. "Butch," 11 a.m., Church of theResurrection, Glen Campbell (McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney)
PLYLER, Wendell S., 2 p.m., Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney