Moore Crevlin Warr Jr., 79, of Blacklick, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Moore Crevin and Agnes Irene (Hair) Warr Sr., he was born June 11, 1943, in Indiana.
Moore was a member of the Blairsville Eagles, Club Savoy and the Dixonville Moose.
He was a retired meat manager who enjoyed cutting meat, hunting, fishing, riding his trike and taking care of his beagle dogs.
Moore enjoyed spending time with his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his special companion, Lucy Howells; his children, Michele Adair, Rhonda (Brian) Adair, Moore Crevlin “Crev” Warr III and Janet (Brian) Croft; grandchildren, Brian (Joy) Adair Jr., Bradley (Marina), Jeff, Ren, Becky (Melinda) Adair, Moore “Crevy” (Kait) Warr IIII, Jeremy (Julie) and Matthew Warr and Aida Issa; great-grandchildren, Brian Adair III, Lena May Adair, Emelia “Emmy” Warr, Jaden and Alex Warr, Darian Bowman and Moore “Rev” Warr V; and a brother, David Warr.
Preceding Moore in death were his parents; wife Lena Elaine (Stiffey) Warr; daughter Lena Warr; sister Donna Popovich and her husband, John; and sister-in-law Jean Warr.
Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.