Morie E. ‘Pete’ Keith

Morie Earl “Pete” Keith, 74, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, following a brave battle with COVID-19.
Pete was born July 29, 1946, in Clymer to Morie D. and Violet L. (McGeary) Keith. He was a graduate of Penns Manor High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Pete loved reading and studying, mostly about the Civil War and especially the history of the Native American Indians. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was very good at building things with wood. He was a true woodsman, living up to the meaning of “Keith,” which is “woods dweller.”
Pete was a friend to many wonderful people, and he treasured their friendship very much.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Cecil, John, Bob, Ray, Ralph and Bruce; three sisters, Becky, Joanne and Mary Jane; sister-in-law, Rosemary Keith; and brother-in-law, Charles Short.
He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Short, of Indiana; many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Ilene Keith, of Akron, Ohio, and Anna Mae Keith, of Cleveland, Ohio; brother-in-law, Ron McQuown, of North East; two very special cousins, Butch and Sharon Hickok; and his precious dog, Missy.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
The funeral will follow visitation at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Wilbur Hosler officiating.
Masks will be required and rules for social distancing will be followed.
A private burial will be held at McDowell Cemetery.
