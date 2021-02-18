Morris Anderson

Morris “Moose” Anderson, 85, of Creekside, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Andrew and Mantie (Wells) Anderson, he was born in Brockway on June 8, 1935.
Moose grew up in Creekside, where he became a lifelong fixture in the community.
A graduate of Indiana High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Army (1957-1959), where he spent time in Korea, Japan and Okinawa. During his military service, he distinguished himself on the basketball courts and the baseball fields, earning positions on regimental squads, divisional squads and All-Far East teams.
Moose worked for Fisher Scientific almost 10 years and, eventually, for Penelec for 28 years. He retired in 1994. At Penelec he was a part of the mobile maintenance crew, and during that time many lifelong friendships were made.
What didn’t he do during his lifetime? Moose was a lifelong fixture on the basketball courts and baseball fields across Pennsylvania from his youth, until he hung up his sneakers, cleats and whistle in the early 1990s. His associations with Creekside Baseball and the Indiana ACs made for friendships and memories that lasted a lifetime. He held those teammates, those relationships and those memories close to his heart, always fondly recounting the “glory days.” Moose also spent many years sharing his love of the game of baseball with the youth of the local communities. He coached the Ernest Junior Legion and Marion Center Senior Legion baseball teams, as well as two years coaching in the Johnstown Junior League. After his “retirement” from sports, he was enshrined into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
Moose loved to hunt and fish, spending many hours in the great outdoors, from Pennsylvania to Wyoming and Colorado. He loved to spend time with his friends at the Creekside Hunting Camp in Coudersport and fishing at Lake Erie. He was an active member of the Creekside United Methodist Church, where he and his wife donated countless hours in service. He was the unofficial public relations director at the Church Food Bank, always bending an ear and providing “solid advice.” Moose loved spending time on the golf course with his buddies and he loved his Indiana AC outings and get-togethers.
Above all he loved his family deeply and dearly. A kind and gentle man, he was a great husband, a great father, a wonderful grandfather and a great friend who will be forever missed.
Moose is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Irving) Anderson, of Creekside; his daughter, Shelley Dell and husband Liddon, of Palm Coast, Fla.; his son, David and wife Trish, of Hershey; his stepson, Mike Knott and wife Becki, of Shrewsbury; his grandchildren, Ian and Megan Cipollini, Corrie and Allyson Anderson, Joey Kline and Emily and Luke Knott; and his very special great-grandchildren, Breckin Cipollini and the very latest addition to the family, Lilah Taylor; and all of the countless and dear friends that have been a part of the family for many years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth McQuown Anderson, who died in 1987; his infant daughter, Sandra; his parents; and his brothers, Donald and Max Anderson.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a private ceremony for the family will be held Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Pastor Becky Edwards will officiate the service.
A celebration of life is being planned for the fall and will be announced later. Stay tuned and plan to attend!
In lieu of flowers, contributions and donations may be made to Creekside United Methodist Church and the generous causes it supports. Donations may be sent to the church, P.O. Box 187, Creekside, PA 15732.
