Murray R. 'Murr' Davis

Murray “Murr” Richard Davis, 70, of Glen Campbell (Smithville), died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.
The only child of Neal D. and Ruth (Lewis) Davis, he was born Feb. 8, 1951, in Punxsutawney.
Murr was a 1969 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
On Oct. 1, 2011, Murr wed the love of his life, Carol J. (Miller), and they shared 10 years of marriage together.
He was a member of the Kinport Assembly of God Church.
Prior to retirement, Murr was employed for 18 years as a car detailer with McGill’s Car World in Indiana. He had also worked as a coal truck driver for several local mining companies.
Since his teens, Murr was an avid dirt track race fan and a Chevy enthusiast. He loved Chevys and motors and he was also very fond of his pet dogs.
Murr will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol; his three children, Beth Winslow (Randy), of Clymer, Barb Adams (Jim), of Cherry Tree, and Timothy Pearce II (Alesha), of Flinton; 11 grandchildren, Brett Erwin (Dakota), Carlee Erwin, Hunter Sherry (Megan), Mikayla Sherry (Cameron), Mikenzie Adams, Trinity Pearce (Danny), Charity Pearce (Joel), Serinity Pearce, Victoria Pearce, Ashton Pearce and Aidan Pearce; two step-grandchildren, Christopher Adams (Alayna) and Patrick Adams; two great-grandchildren, Kai Patton and Riah Manioci; and a great number of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Mayme (Lydic) Lewis; his paternal grandparents, David and Blanche (Niel) Davis; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Miller; and his beloved dogs, Mandi Jo and Ozzie.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 2 p.m. funeral service will immediately follow the visitation on Thursday afternoon. The Rev. Thomas Manning will officiate. Interment will be at Thompson Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Murr’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Heritage Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Murr’s guestbook and share a condolence message.