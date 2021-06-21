Murray R. Stewart, 74, of Clymer, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
He was the son of Robert and Margaret (Learn) Stewart, born Feb. 14, 1947, in Indiana.
Murray liked to work on cars in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family.
Murray will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by four brothers and sisters: Carl Stewart, Howard Stewart, Cindy Turnbull and Sandy Stewart, as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Murray was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marjorie Kerestesy; a brother, Robert Stewart; a sister-in-law, Deborah Stewart; and a niece, Bobbie Stewart.
All services will be private. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Stewart family.
