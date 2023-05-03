Myrna Joan Johnson, 88, passed away Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, at The Inn at Poland Way.
She was born March 26, 1935, on the family farm in Advance, a daughter of Alexander H. and Margaret L. (Park) Allison.
Joan graduated from Marion Center High School, the only one out of her siblings in the family to do so. On Feb. 2, 1957, she married Charles F. “Charlie” Johnson, and they moved to Ohio to begin their new life together. Joan worked for more than 25 years for Poland Schools in their cafeterias and retired as the head cook at Dobbins Elementary School. Joan and Charlie enjoyed traveling, including to various casinos, New York City and two trips to Las Vegas.
Her husband, Charlie, passed away Feb. 20, 2017.
Joan is survived by her son, Peter (Laure) Johnson, of Poland; daughter-in-law Brenda Johnson, of Savannah, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews; and her furry grand-dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chuck A. Johnson; two brothers, Charles and Robert Allison; and a sister, Madeline Lightcap.
Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband at Poland Riverside Cemetery.
Joan’s family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Poland Way for the care they provided for more than five years and to Buckeye Hospice in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, or The Healthy Hearts & Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield Township, OH 44403.
Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at noon at the church.
