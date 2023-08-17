Myrna Sue Shernock, 81, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Beacon Ridge Personal Care in Indiana.
She was born Aug. 15, 1941, to George and Hattie (Gentry) Williamson in Philadelphia, Miss.
Myrna Sue attended Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church and was active when she was younger. She was a former member of the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge. She worked in shipping and receiving at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for 34 years, before her retirement in 2002. Myrna Sue enjoyed crocheting, camping, tending to her flower gardens and spending her winters in Mississippi. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Wolfe and husband Ron, of Indiana; a son, Steve Edwards and Sharon Kline, of Rochester Mills; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Kim Aiken and husband Dennis, of Mars, and Sandra Ballard and husband Mark, of Reynoldsville; a stepson, John Shernock Jr. and wife Melanie, of Pooler, Ga.; a brother, Jay Ray Williamson and wife Sharon, of Plantersville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Ardell Shernock, who passed away on March 2, 2014; a son, Scott Edwards; and nine brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Friday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.
