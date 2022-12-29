Myron E. Lee

Myron Eugene Lee, 99, five months short of his 100th birthday, passed away at Crystal Waters Assisted Living on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Myron was born May 23, 1923, to Homer and Ruth (Ikard) Lee in Monmouth, Ill.
Myron enlisted in the Army to serve our country during World War II.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Surviving are his children, Raymond Lee, Cathy Lee, Robert Jenkins, James Jenkins, Nanette (Frederick) Perkey, Debra Lee, Myla Lee, Timothy (Leeann) Lee, David (Ruthann) Lee, Susan (Dave) Olson and Ronald (Jennifer) Lee; 25 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; sons, Marion (Leroy) Lee and Douglas Lee; and daughters-in-law, Mary Lee, Delores Jenkins and Shirley Jenkins.
Funeral arrangements were private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Private interment took place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.