Myrtle “Mert” G. Ober

Myrtle “Mert” Gaye (Laney) Ober, 86, of Commodore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park, in Hillsdale.
The daughter of Theodore H. and Lovell G. (Stiffler) Laney, she was born on July 5, 1935, in Kinport.
Mert loved children. She devoted many hours of her life as a babysitter providing child care.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her three children, Nancy Barlow and husband James, of Troy, Mich.; Ruby Tabacsko, of Commodore; and Suzanne Fish and husband Irwin, of Utica, Mich.; her daughter-in-law, Colleen Ober, of Michigan; her brother, Ted Laney and wife Wanda, of Northern Cambria; her 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mert was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Harvey Ober Sr., in 2018; her son, William Harvey Ober Jr.; her three sisters, Margaret Adkins, Sarah Conner and Bertha Kitchen; and her infant siblings, Marlene and Darlene Laney and Gary Lee Laney; her brother, Harold Laney; her son-in-law, Charles Tobacsko; and her special friend, Bob Turner.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. funeral service on Monday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Pastor Steve Lecorchick will officiate. Interment will take place at Uniontown Cemetery in Cherry Tree.
