N. Beulah King, 90, passed into the Lord’s hands on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
She is remembered for her willingness to do for others. She loved painting, crocheting, doing and teaching crafts and enjoyed anytime she could spend with her family. She was a lifelong member of the Eastern Stars.
Beulah was a resident of Sebastian, Fla., and formerly of Cherry Tree. She was born to Geneva (McMillen) Smith (Beck) and L. David Smith on Aug. 20, 1930.
Beulah was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, John (Jack) Allen King; son, John A. King Jr., of Sebastian, Fla.; her parents; and one sister, Zella R. Fredlund.
She leaves behind her daughter, Rowena M. Fox and husband John, of Cherry Tree; daughter-in-law, Janice L. King (Bash), of Sebastian, Fla.; grandchildren, Neysha E. Fox, of Rochester, N.Y.; Jaime E. Tyler (King) and husband Nate, of Chesapeake, Va.; John E. King and wife Aida, of Vero Beach, Fla.; and Meghan L. Fox, of Rochester, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Price Tyler, Sophia King, Elle Tyler and twins Jack and Aiden King; and one sister, JoAnn Rager, of Indiana.
A memorial service in Pennsylvania will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Baldricks Foundation, a children’s cancer foundation, at https://www.stbaldricks.org/participants/mypage/1077456/2021.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, 1623 North Central Ave., Sebastian, Fla.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.